13509 SE 59th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Back on the market looking for responsible tenant. - - Premium location in Somerset, 2 miles to I-90 and I-405



- 2 miles to Factoria Mall, Newport High School, and Newport Marina



- 20 minutes drive to Seattle, Microsoft and Bellevue downtown



-Top schools: Newport Elementary /Tyee Middle/ Newport High



- Great living space 2700 square foot with attached two-car garage



- Huge size master room with custom designed bathroom vanity



- a sunny living room + formal dining room on first floor



- Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop, new appliance, and walk in pantry



- Large family room with wood burning fireplace and hardwood floor



- Private backyard with 2-level decks, ideal for outdoor entertainment



- Easy to maintain Japanese garden in the backyard. Landscaping included in rent.



- Non-smoker, one year lease term. Chance for renewal.



- First and last month rent, plus security deposit.



- Credit check required.



- Pet Friendly. Require additional pet rent.



(RLNE2298548)