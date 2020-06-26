13509 SE 59th Street

Amenities
Back on the market looking for responsible tenant. - - Premium location in Somerset, 2 miles to I-90 and I-405
- 2 miles to Factoria Mall, Newport High School, and Newport Marina
- 20 minutes drive to Seattle, Microsoft and Bellevue downtown
-Top schools: Newport Elementary /Tyee Middle/ Newport High
- Great living space 2700 square foot with attached two-car garage
- Huge size master room with custom designed bathroom vanity
- a sunny living room + formal dining room on first floor
- Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop, new appliance, and walk in pantry
- Large family room with wood burning fireplace and hardwood floor
- Private backyard with 2-level decks, ideal for outdoor entertainment
- Easy to maintain Japanese garden in the backyard. Landscaping included in rent.
- Non-smoker, one year lease term. Chance for renewal.
- First and last month rent, plus security deposit.
- Credit check required.
- Pet Friendly. Require additional pet rent.
