13408 South East 57th St

Amenities
Don't miss out on this hot deal, call Tony @ Renters Warehouse today for a tour at 425.208.1455 5BR 2.5BA in south Bellevue Somerset/NewCastle spacious home feature granite countertop kitchen and stainless steel appliances, gas stove, glass hood, dbl oven & lg nook, hot tub spa, and outdoor river rock gas firepit. Large master suite 2 closets & a granite bath w/a dbl shower. Bellevue School District - Newport Elementary, Somerset Elementary (choice), Tyee Middle, Newport Senior High. Bus stop Enjoy the neighborhood's private landscape area just a short walk away, Factoria shopping center, Coal Creek Nature Area, South Bellevue Transit Center, Newport Hills P&R, Bellevue Square and more. Rent: $3380/month + $180 landscaping. Deposit and Applicant (screened for credit, criminal, and background check), Renters Insurance Required. Income Requirement:3X household gross monthly income. No pets preferred. Please Prefer contact via Call\Txt Tony 425.208.1455