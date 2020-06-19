All apartments in Bellevue
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
13408 South East 57th St
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

13408 South East 57th St

13408 SE 57th St · No Longer Available
Bellevue
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

13408 SE 57th St, Bellevue, WA 98006
Somerset

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
hot tub
Don't miss out on this hot deal, call Tony @ Renters Warehouse today for a tour at 425.208.1455 5BR 2.5BA in south Bellevue Somerset/NewCastle spacious home feature granite countertop kitchen and stainless steel appliances, gas stove, glass hood, dbl oven & lg nook, hot tub spa, and outdoor river rock gas firepit. Large master suite 2 closets & a granite bath w/a dbl shower. Bellevue School District - Newport Elementary, Somerset Elementary (choice), Tyee Middle, Newport Senior High. Bus stop Enjoy the neighborhood's private landscape area just a short walk away, Factoria shopping center, Coal Creek Nature Area, South Bellevue Transit Center, Newport Hills P&R, Bellevue Square and more. Rent: $3380/month + $180 landscaping. Deposit and Applicant (screened for credit, criminal, and background check), Renters Insurance Required. Income Requirement:3X household gross monthly income. No pets preferred. Please Prefer contact via Call\Txt Tony 425.208.1455

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13408 South East 57th St have any available units?
13408 South East 57th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13408 South East 57th St have?
Some of 13408 South East 57th St's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13408 South East 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
13408 South East 57th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13408 South East 57th St pet-friendly?
No, 13408 South East 57th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 13408 South East 57th St offer parking?
No, 13408 South East 57th St does not offer parking.
Does 13408 South East 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13408 South East 57th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13408 South East 57th St have a pool?
No, 13408 South East 57th St does not have a pool.
Does 13408 South East 57th St have accessible units?
No, 13408 South East 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13408 South East 57th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13408 South East 57th St does not have units with dishwashers.
