13408 South East 57th St

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel fire pit hot tub fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit hot tub

Don't miss out on this hot deal, call Tony @ Renters Warehouse today for a tour at 425.208.1455 5BR 2.5BA in south Bellevue Somerset/NewCastle spacious home feature granite countertop kitchen and stainless steel appliances, gas stove, glass hood, dbl oven & lg nook, hot tub spa, and outdoor river rock gas firepit. Large master suite 2 closets & a granite bath w/a dbl shower. Bellevue School District - Newport Elementary, Somerset Elementary (choice), Tyee Middle, Newport Senior High. Bus stop Enjoy the neighborhood's private landscape area just a short walk away, Factoria shopping center, Coal Creek Nature Area, South Bellevue Transit Center, Newport Hills P&R, Bellevue Square and more. Rent: $3380/month + $180 landscaping. Deposit and Applicant (screened for credit, criminal, and background check), Renters Insurance Required. Income Requirement:3X household gross monthly income. No pets preferred. Please Prefer contact via Call\Txt Tony 425.208.1455