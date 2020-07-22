All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5

1336 Bellevue Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northwest Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1336 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
Winter special price!!!

This condo is perfectly located on Bellevue Way NE. Close to I-90, I-405, I -520 Bellevue Square, Lincoln Tower and parks in downtown Bellevue, walking distance to great Bellevue schools such as Clyde Hill Elementary School, Chinook Middle School and Bellevue Christian High School. This is a spacious & quiet place to call home. There is a tiled fireplace in the living room. Nice kitchen. with lots of countertop area and cabinetry. There is a breakfast bar at one end. Extra storage attached to the unit, private community swimming pool, Jacuzzi, tanning bed. You will find lots of windows that look out to the lush plantings that make you feel that you are in the country instead of just a few blocks from downtown. Great place to call home! One covered parking included in rent.

Rental Terms:

- Water, sewer, garbage service is billed as at a monthly flat rate of $125.00, residents are responsible for all other utilities
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
- Application fee is $49 per adult.
- Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
- Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5, Bellevue, King County Washington 98004

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on AOC
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5363178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 have any available units?
1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 have?
Some of 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 offers parking.
Does 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 have a pool?
Yes, 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 has a pool.
Does 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place
Bellevue, WA 98004
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBellevue 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Apartments
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle