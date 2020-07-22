Amenities

This condo is perfectly located on Bellevue Way NE. Close to I-90, I-405, I -520 Bellevue Square, Lincoln Tower and parks in downtown Bellevue, walking distance to great Bellevue schools such as Clyde Hill Elementary School, Chinook Middle School and Bellevue Christian High School. This is a spacious & quiet place to call home. There is a tiled fireplace in the living room. Nice kitchen. with lots of countertop area and cabinetry. There is a breakfast bar at one end. Extra storage attached to the unit, private community swimming pool, Jacuzzi, tanning bed. You will find lots of windows that look out to the lush plantings that make you feel that you are in the country instead of just a few blocks from downtown. Great place to call home! One covered parking included in rent.



Rental Terms:



- Water, sewer, garbage service is billed as at a monthly flat rate of $125.00, residents are responsible for all other utilities

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

- Application fee is $49 per adult.

- Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

- Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 1336 Bellevue Way NE Apt 5, Bellevue, King County Washington 98004



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on AOC

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5363178)