1318 Bellevue Way NE
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:55 PM

1318 Bellevue Way NE

1318 Bellevue Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1318 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/206fde804a ---- Unbeatable location! Don\'t miss this large 1-bedroom condo at the Carlyle in Downtown Bellevue! Close to everything, even walk to Bellevue Square! Nestled in a quiet, woodsy setting, this top-floor condo features vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and one covered parking spot plus visitor parking. This unit has just been updated with new kitchen lighting, new kitchen and bathroom flooring, new kitchen and bath fixtures, new toilet and new tub surround. Community has a pool and indoor/outdoor pool just around the corner from the unit. Water, garbage and sewer included with the rent. All appliances, including washer and dryer. Storage unit on deck. Super convenient access to I-405 and I-90. A cat will be considered on case by case basis with additional deposit. No dogs, please. Make an appointment to view this great home today! BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727. TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky! PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at s rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Bellevue Way NE have any available units?
1318 Bellevue Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 Bellevue Way NE have?
Some of 1318 Bellevue Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Bellevue Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Bellevue Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Bellevue Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 Bellevue Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 1318 Bellevue Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Bellevue Way NE offers parking.
Does 1318 Bellevue Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 Bellevue Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Bellevue Way NE have a pool?
Yes, 1318 Bellevue Way NE has a pool.
Does 1318 Bellevue Way NE have accessible units?
No, 1318 Bellevue Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Bellevue Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Bellevue Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
