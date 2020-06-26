1318 Bellevue Way NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/206fde804a ---- Unbeatable location! Don\'t miss this large 1-bedroom condo at the Carlyle in Downtown Bellevue! Close to everything, even walk to Bellevue Square! Nestled in a quiet, woodsy setting, this top-floor condo features vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and one covered parking spot plus visitor parking. This unit has just been updated with new kitchen lighting, new kitchen and bathroom flooring, new kitchen and bath fixtures, new toilet and new tub surround. Community has a pool and indoor/outdoor pool just around the corner from the unit. Water, garbage and sewer included with the rent. All appliances, including washer and dryer. Storage unit on deck. Super convenient access to I-405 and I-90. A cat will be considered on case by case basis with additional deposit. No dogs, please. Make an appointment to view this great home today! BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727. TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky! PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at s rent.