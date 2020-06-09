13038 North East 10th South

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Welcome to another rare & special property near downtown Bellevue WA presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 13038 NE 10th St Bellevue WA. Spacious 4BR 2.25BA, light filled rambler. Updated kitchen & bathrooms & large living & family rooms. Large windows & skylights provide tons of light. Enjoy the backyard with covered decks,pool, BBQ & creek. Rent is $4250 + one month rent deposit + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45.00 fee per adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064. Application on our website www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle