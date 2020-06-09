All apartments in Bellevue
13038 North East 10th South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13038 North East 10th South

13038 NE 10th St · No Longer Available
Location

13038 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to another rare & special property near downtown Bellevue WA presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 13038 NE 10th St Bellevue WA. Spacious 4BR 2.25BA, light filled rambler. Updated kitchen & bathrooms & large living & family rooms. Large windows & skylights provide tons of light. Enjoy the backyard with covered decks,pool, BBQ & creek. Rent is $4250 + one month rent deposit + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45.00 fee per adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064. Application on our website www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13038 North East 10th South have any available units?
13038 North East 10th South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13038 North East 10th South have?
Some of 13038 North East 10th South's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13038 North East 10th South currently offering any rent specials?
13038 North East 10th South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13038 North East 10th South pet-friendly?
No, 13038 North East 10th South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 13038 North East 10th South offer parking?
No, 13038 North East 10th South does not offer parking.
Does 13038 North East 10th South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13038 North East 10th South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13038 North East 10th South have a pool?
Yes, 13038 North East 10th South has a pool.
Does 13038 North East 10th South have accessible units?
No, 13038 North East 10th South does not have accessible units.
Does 13038 North East 10th South have units with dishwashers?
No, 13038 North East 10th South does not have units with dishwashers.
