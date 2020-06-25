12971 SE 23rd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated accessible

- Fully remodeled and updated rambler. This ranch style home has spacious open area for family gathering and entertaining guests. Large windows and nature setting outdoor nicely link between interior space. Tons of natural lighting with multiple skylights design for active residents. Retro feel at luxury surroundings. Immaculate and gorgeously finished mill work and hardwood floors. Additional office space and plenty of storage for growing families. Fully handicap access and offers it own 1/2 bath in each bedroom. 812 SQFT 2-story Mother in law unit has full kitchen and spacious loft. Great location near I-90, shopping, Factoria mall and other everyday amenities



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



No Pets Allowed



