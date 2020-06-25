All apartments in Bellevue
12971 SE 23rd Street
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

12971 SE 23rd Street

12971 Southeast 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

12971 Southeast 23rd Street, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
- Fully remodeled and updated rambler. This ranch style home has spacious open area for family gathering and entertaining guests. Large windows and nature setting outdoor nicely link between interior space. Tons of natural lighting with multiple skylights design for active residents. Retro feel at luxury surroundings. Immaculate and gorgeously finished mill work and hardwood floors. Additional office space and plenty of storage for growing families. Fully handicap access and offers it own 1/2 bath in each bedroom. 812 SQFT 2-story Mother in law unit has full kitchen and spacious loft. Great location near I-90, shopping, Factoria mall and other everyday amenities

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4805667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12971 SE 23rd Street have any available units?
12971 SE 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 12971 SE 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
12971 SE 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12971 SE 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 12971 SE 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12971 SE 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 12971 SE 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 12971 SE 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12971 SE 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12971 SE 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 12971 SE 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 12971 SE 23rd Street have accessible units?
Yes, 12971 SE 23rd Street has accessible units.
Does 12971 SE 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12971 SE 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12971 SE 23rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12971 SE 23rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
