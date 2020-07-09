12931 SE 26th Place #C1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage hot tub bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Bellevue Townhome - Available in November - Bathed in natural light and a cheery interior glow for a welcome winter pick me up! The Woodridge Gardens Community and this spacious corner townhome down a private lane and overlooking a greenbelt offers a peaceful backdrop and privacy. Generous open living spaces with deck access from the living room. Spacious kitchen offers the full array of appliances and room for a second dining space. One bedroom on main floor, would also make great office or den. Convenient half bath completes the main floor. Downstairs offers a lovely master suite with outdoor patio access and an abundance of windows to enjoy the natural views. Indulge in this spa-like master bath with dual sink vanity and unwind in the over sized oval soaking tub. Nice sized guest bedroom also offers patio access, and 2nd full bath on lower level as well. Separate laundry room completes this floor. Storage on both patio and deck, one car attached garage with driveway parking. Water, sewer and garbage included in the rent. Cat or small dog under 40 lbs welcome with additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

Just off the Lake Hills Connector and Richards Road with quick access to I-90, and I-405 for easy commute in all directions! A breeze to Microsoft, Bellevue College, Factoria and the greater Bellevue area.

To schedule a visit to this lovely home, please contact Lisa Russell at 206-356-9851 or lisa@avenueoneresidential.com Avenue One Residential Seattle, WA.



#AvenueOneResidential #BellevueRentals #WoodridgeGardens #Microsoft



(RLNE5264609)