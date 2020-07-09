All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 12931 SE 26th Place #C1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
12931 SE 26th Place #C1
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

12931 SE 26th Place #C1

12931 Southeast 26th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Woodridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12931 Southeast 26th Place, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Bellevue Townhome - Available in November - Bathed in natural light and a cheery interior glow for a welcome winter pick me up! The Woodridge Gardens Community and this spacious corner townhome down a private lane and overlooking a greenbelt offers a peaceful backdrop and privacy. Generous open living spaces with deck access from the living room. Spacious kitchen offers the full array of appliances and room for a second dining space. One bedroom on main floor, would also make great office or den. Convenient half bath completes the main floor. Downstairs offers a lovely master suite with outdoor patio access and an abundance of windows to enjoy the natural views. Indulge in this spa-like master bath with dual sink vanity and unwind in the over sized oval soaking tub. Nice sized guest bedroom also offers patio access, and 2nd full bath on lower level as well. Separate laundry room completes this floor. Storage on both patio and deck, one car attached garage with driveway parking. Water, sewer and garbage included in the rent. Cat or small dog under 40 lbs welcome with additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.
Just off the Lake Hills Connector and Richards Road with quick access to I-90, and I-405 for easy commute in all directions! A breeze to Microsoft, Bellevue College, Factoria and the greater Bellevue area.
To schedule a visit to this lovely home, please contact Lisa Russell at 206-356-9851 or lisa@avenueoneresidential.com Avenue One Residential Seattle, WA.

#AvenueOneResidential #BellevueRentals #WoodridgeGardens #Microsoft

(RLNE5264609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 have any available units?
12931 SE 26th Place #C1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 have?
Some of 12931 SE 26th Place #C1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 currently offering any rent specials?
12931 SE 26th Place #C1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 is pet friendly.
Does 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 offer parking?
Yes, 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 offers parking.
Does 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 have a pool?
No, 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 does not have a pool.
Does 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 have accessible units?
No, 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12931 SE 26th Place #C1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98004
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle