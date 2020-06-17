12613 SE 4th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly coffee bar

Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 202943



Fully Furnished House with well equipped Kitchen with all essentials. Barbecue Grill available on Deck. Short term stays are ok, we will lease for a minimum of 1 month and up to 12 months.



Welcome to Wilburton! Only minutes from 405 access, downtown Bellevue and part of the the award winning Bellevue School District. Mature landscaping lend to the peacefulness of this well maintained Rambler with a private back-yard that borders a greenbelt. Beautiful hardwood floors and open floor plan give access to patio and deck, creating seamless transition from inside to outside.



The house is located in a quiet neighborhood with three parks and many hiking trails around. It contains 3 bedrooms with one king size bed and 3 queen size beds, dining room, kitchen, two living rooms and a garden. The backyard is surrounded by forest view. We have free coffee beans and cutlery ready for use in the kitchen. You can drive to Seattle downtown in 20 minutes and Bellevue downtown in 5 minutes.

