Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

12613 SE 4th Pl

12613 Southeast 4th Place · (615) 686-0639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12613 Southeast 4th Place, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3900 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 202943

Fully Furnished House with well equipped Kitchen with all essentials. Barbecue Grill available on Deck. Short term stays are ok, we will lease for a minimum of 1 month and up to 12 months.

Welcome to Wilburton! Only minutes from 405 access, downtown Bellevue and part of the the award winning Bellevue School District. Mature landscaping lend to the peacefulness of this well maintained Rambler with a private back-yard that borders a greenbelt. Beautiful hardwood floors and open floor plan give access to patio and deck, creating seamless transition from inside to outside.

The house is located in a quiet neighborhood with three parks and many hiking trails around. It contains 3 bedrooms with one king size bed and 3 queen size beds, dining room, kitchen, two living rooms and a garden. The backyard is surrounded by forest view. We have free coffee beans and cutlery ready for use in the kitchen. You can drive to Seattle downtown in 20 minutes and Bellevue downtown in 5 minutes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202943
Property Id 202943

(RLNE5674872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12613 SE 4th Pl have any available units?
12613 SE 4th Pl has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12613 SE 4th Pl have?
Some of 12613 SE 4th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12613 SE 4th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12613 SE 4th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12613 SE 4th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12613 SE 4th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12613 SE 4th Pl offer parking?
No, 12613 SE 4th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12613 SE 4th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12613 SE 4th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12613 SE 4th Pl have a pool?
No, 12613 SE 4th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12613 SE 4th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12613 SE 4th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12613 SE 4th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12613 SE 4th Pl has units with dishwashers.
