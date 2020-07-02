All apartments in Bellevue
12519 SE 41st PL B203
12519 SE 41st PL B203

12519 Southeast 41st Place · No Longer Available
Location

12519 Southeast 41st Place, Bellevue, WA 98006
Factoria

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Bellevue Condo in the Heart of Factoria - Exceptional location in the heart of Factoria. Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath condo offers a living room/dining room area, wood fireplace, and private balcony. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless appliances, newer dark wood tone cabinets, a breakfast bar, and tile floors. Master bedroom has 2 closets, larger and smaller with an additional vanity. For convenience, there is a separate utility room with shelving. One covered parking space is included. Complex amenities include a community pool and hot tub. Located in the award-winning Bellevue school district. Walking distance to Newport HS, Tyee MS, all amenities, restaurant, entertainment & public transportation.
No pets, no Smoking
Available Now
Contact Marilyn at 206-300-0609 to view

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12519 SE 41st PL B203 have any available units?
12519 SE 41st PL B203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12519 SE 41st PL B203 have?
Some of 12519 SE 41st PL B203's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12519 SE 41st PL B203 currently offering any rent specials?
12519 SE 41st PL B203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12519 SE 41st PL B203 pet-friendly?
No, 12519 SE 41st PL B203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12519 SE 41st PL B203 offer parking?
Yes, 12519 SE 41st PL B203 offers parking.
Does 12519 SE 41st PL B203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12519 SE 41st PL B203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12519 SE 41st PL B203 have a pool?
Yes, 12519 SE 41st PL B203 has a pool.
Does 12519 SE 41st PL B203 have accessible units?
No, 12519 SE 41st PL B203 does not have accessible units.
Does 12519 SE 41st PL B203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12519 SE 41st PL B203 does not have units with dishwashers.

