12519 SE 41st PL B203

Bellevue Condo in the Heart of Factoria - Exceptional location in the heart of Factoria. Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath condo offers a living room/dining room area, wood fireplace, and private balcony. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless appliances, newer dark wood tone cabinets, a breakfast bar, and tile floors. Master bedroom has 2 closets, larger and smaller with an additional vanity. For convenience, there is a separate utility room with shelving. One covered parking space is included. Complex amenities include a community pool and hot tub. Located in the award-winning Bellevue school district. Walking distance to Newport HS, Tyee MS, all amenities, restaurant, entertainment & public transportation.

No pets, no Smoking

Contact Marilyn at 206-300-0609 to view



(RLNE5177992)