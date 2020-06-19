All apartments in Bellevue
12505 NE 23rd Pl. Unit A-2
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

12505 NE 23rd Pl. Unit A-2

12505 Northeast 23rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

12505 Northeast 23rd Place, Bellevue, WA 98005
Bridle Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled large 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo - Fully Remodeled Bellevue Condo. 2 brm/2 bath

The owner just completed a full remodel of this large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium in the Cherry Crest neighborhood of Bellevue. Close to the award wining Cherry Crest Elementary School and easy access to highway 520, I-405, Microsoft campus and, shopping. Located in a quiet condominium complex with two assigned parking spaces. Ground floor unit. The master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and master bath.

Amenities include

ALL NEW- everything
New appliances including washer and dryer, stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher,
New flooring throughout. All wood vinyl.
Quartz counter tops.
White cabinets,
New paint throughout
New light fixtures.
Decorative molding
Master bedroom bath
Walk-in-closet
Fireplace
Separate room for a play area, office, or TV room.
Open floor plan

$42 application fee
First months rent
$2,230 refundable security deposit
$200 move out fee
Owner pays for water, sewer and garbage. Tenant pays own electrical.
$25 a month pet fee. Small dogs and cats allowed on case by case basis.
Free parking ( Two parking spaces)

Schools:
Cherry Creek Elementary
Odle Middle School
Sammamish High School

(RLNE4942956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

