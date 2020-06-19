12505 NE 23rd Pl. Unit A-2

Amenities
Completely remodeled large 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo - Fully Remodeled Bellevue Condo. 2 brm/2 bath
The owner just completed a full remodel of this large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium in the Cherry Crest neighborhood of Bellevue. Close to the award wining Cherry Crest Elementary School and easy access to highway 520, I-405, Microsoft campus and, shopping. Located in a quiet condominium complex with two assigned parking spaces. Ground floor unit. The master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and master bath.
Amenities include
ALL NEW- everything
New appliances including washer and dryer, stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher,
New flooring throughout. All wood vinyl.
Quartz counter tops.
White cabinets,
New paint throughout
New light fixtures.
Decorative molding
Master bedroom bath
Walk-in-closet
Fireplace
Separate room for a play area, office, or TV room.
Open floor plan
$42 application fee
First months rent
$2,230 refundable security deposit
$200 move out fee
Owner pays for water, sewer and garbage. Tenant pays own electrical.
$25 a month pet fee. Small dogs and cats allowed on case by case basis.
Free parking ( Two parking spaces)
Schools:
Cherry Creek Elementary
Odle Middle School
Sammamish High School
(RLNE4942956)