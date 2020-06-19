12505 NE 23rd Pl. Unit A-2

Amenities

Completely remodeled large 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo - Fully Remodeled Bellevue Condo. 2 brm/2 bath



The owner just completed a full remodel of this large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium in the Cherry Crest neighborhood of Bellevue. Close to the award wining Cherry Crest Elementary School and easy access to highway 520, I-405, Microsoft campus and, shopping. Located in a quiet condominium complex with two assigned parking spaces. Ground floor unit. The master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and master bath.



Amenities include



ALL NEW- everything

New appliances including washer and dryer, stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher,

New flooring throughout. All wood vinyl.

Quartz counter tops.

White cabinets,

New paint throughout

New light fixtures.

Decorative molding

Master bedroom bath

Walk-in-closet

Fireplace

Separate room for a play area, office, or TV room.

Open floor plan



$42 application fee

First months rent

$2,230 refundable security deposit

$200 move out fee

Owner pays for water, sewer and garbage. Tenant pays own electrical.

$25 a month pet fee. Small dogs and cats allowed on case by case basis.

Free parking ( Two parking spaces)



Schools:

Cherry Creek Elementary

Odle Middle School

Sammamish High School



