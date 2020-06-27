1237 96th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bellevue Home - Meydenbauer - Available NOW! - Welcome to this beautifully landscaped retreat in Meydenbauer. Tucked away on a quiet street just a short walk to Chism Beach Park, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is the perfect place to come home to after a busy day! Large sunken living room and formal dining room, both with windows that bring in lots of natural light. The open kitchen has granite counter tops, a spacious island, and windows all around that look out on to the lovely yard. The large family room with french doors lead out to a very large private patio. The master bedroom has plenty of closets and an updated master bath with heated floors. A private patio can be found through the sliding glass doors. Two additional bedrooms face the well landscaped front yard. A second bathroom can be found off the hall as well as a powder room. Large 2 car attached garage has additional storage space. No time to garden? No problem as the owner maintains the Japanese inspired landscaping. Security System is available for subscription. Chism Beach Park is just down the road with its 18-acre of waterfront with a swimming beach, playground & seasonal dog access. Hiking trails throughout the park as well as a boat dock. A large open field is just across the street for running your dog. Enjoy Old Main Street in Bellevue with its great restaurants and coffee shops. It's an easy 10 minute commute to downtown Bellevue and easy access to I-90 or I-405. Great Bellevue Schools - Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle, Bellevue High. A dog (note the yard is not fully fenced) or cat is ok with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To schedule a showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.



(RLNE5045219)