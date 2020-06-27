All apartments in Bellevue
1237 96th Ave SE
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

1237 96th Ave SE

1237 96th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1237 96th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bellevue Home - Meydenbauer - Available NOW! - Welcome to this beautifully landscaped retreat in Meydenbauer. Tucked away on a quiet street just a short walk to Chism Beach Park, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is the perfect place to come home to after a busy day! Large sunken living room and formal dining room, both with windows that bring in lots of natural light. The open kitchen has granite counter tops, a spacious island, and windows all around that look out on to the lovely yard. The large family room with french doors lead out to a very large private patio. The master bedroom has plenty of closets and an updated master bath with heated floors. A private patio can be found through the sliding glass doors. Two additional bedrooms face the well landscaped front yard. A second bathroom can be found off the hall as well as a powder room. Large 2 car attached garage has additional storage space. No time to garden? No problem as the owner maintains the Japanese inspired landscaping. Security System is available for subscription. Chism Beach Park is just down the road with its 18-acre of waterfront with a swimming beach, playground & seasonal dog access. Hiking trails throughout the park as well as a boat dock. A large open field is just across the street for running your dog. Enjoy Old Main Street in Bellevue with its great restaurants and coffee shops. It's an easy 10 minute commute to downtown Bellevue and easy access to I-90 or I-405. Great Bellevue Schools - Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle, Bellevue High. A dog (note the yard is not fully fenced) or cat is ok with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To schedule a showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.

(RLNE5045219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 96th Ave SE have any available units?
1237 96th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 96th Ave SE have?
Some of 1237 96th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 96th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1237 96th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 96th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 96th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1237 96th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1237 96th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1237 96th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 96th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 96th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1237 96th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1237 96th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1237 96th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 96th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 96th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
