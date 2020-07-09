12252 SE 59th Street 133

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool internet access tennis court

Classic, 2 beds, 1.5-baths condo in the energetic Newport neighborhood in Bellevue.



The pretty unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpet floors, colorful painted walls, and . The lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth wooden countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, brand new oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo, vanity cabinet and pedestal sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Includes a shared washer and dryer with the other tenants. For climate control, electrical heating is installed.



The exterior features fenced-in patio and community features like a clubhouse, a fitness center, a playground, a shared pool, and a tennis court. A storage attached to the unit is for use as well as an uncovered parking spot. Pets are not encouraged. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will handle the water, sewage, and trash utilities.



Nearby Parks: Newport Hills Park, Bellevue Parks, Hazelwood Park, and Newcastle Beach Park.



Bus lines:

114 - 0.1 mile

240 - 0.1 mile

887 - 0.1 mile



No Pets Allowed



