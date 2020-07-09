All apartments in Bellevue
12252 SE 59th Street 133
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

12252 SE 59th Street 133

12252 Southeast 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12252 Southeast 59th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Classic, 2 beds, 1.5-baths condo in the energetic Newport neighborhood in Bellevue.

The pretty unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpet floors, colorful painted walls, and . The lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth wooden countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, brand new oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo, vanity cabinet and pedestal sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Includes a shared washer and dryer with the other tenants. For climate control, electrical heating is installed.

The exterior features fenced-in patio and community features like a clubhouse, a fitness center, a playground, a shared pool, and a tennis court. A storage attached to the unit is for use as well as an uncovered parking spot. Pets are not encouraged. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will handle the water, sewage, and trash utilities.

Nearby Parks: Newport Hills Park, Bellevue Parks, Hazelwood Park, and Newcastle Beach Park.

Bus lines:
114 - 0.1 mile
240 - 0.1 mile
887 - 0.1 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5302109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12252 SE 59th Street 133 have any available units?
12252 SE 59th Street 133 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12252 SE 59th Street 133 have?
Some of 12252 SE 59th Street 133's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12252 SE 59th Street 133 currently offering any rent specials?
12252 SE 59th Street 133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12252 SE 59th Street 133 pet-friendly?
No, 12252 SE 59th Street 133 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12252 SE 59th Street 133 offer parking?
Yes, 12252 SE 59th Street 133 offers parking.
Does 12252 SE 59th Street 133 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12252 SE 59th Street 133 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12252 SE 59th Street 133 have a pool?
Yes, 12252 SE 59th Street 133 has a pool.
Does 12252 SE 59th Street 133 have accessible units?
No, 12252 SE 59th Street 133 does not have accessible units.
Does 12252 SE 59th Street 133 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12252 SE 59th Street 133 has units with dishwashers.

