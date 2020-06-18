All apartments in Bellevue
12252 NE 5th St
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

12252 NE 5th St

12252 Northeast 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12252 Northeast 5th Street, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
Available 12/01/19 Gold Room in house with private bath and deck - Property Id: 169830

Hospitality is our business. Our place is perfect for business travelers, interns, contractors, traveling nurses and relocating professionals who want to have a quiet home where they can chose to live in community or pull back into quiet areas for solitude when needed.

Close to Overlake hospital, post office, public transport, parks and nightlife- walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores and coffee shops. Designated space in driveway for car, shared areas- kitchen, dining & outdoor areas with room for your marked food supplies.

The furnished Gold room has a private key for use during your stay. Private 18 x 24 ft deck with table. Bath and bedroom cleaned once a week and linens are changed out and beds made. In unit washer and dryer available by appointment. Laundry soap, toilet paper, paper towels, utilities and WIFI provided. Private bathroom with shower, king size bed, desk, dresser, closet and flat screen tv, blankets and Linens.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169830p
Property Id 169830

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5244542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12252 NE 5th St have any available units?
12252 NE 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12252 NE 5th St have?
Some of 12252 NE 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12252 NE 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
12252 NE 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12252 NE 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 12252 NE 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12252 NE 5th St offer parking?
No, 12252 NE 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 12252 NE 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12252 NE 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12252 NE 5th St have a pool?
No, 12252 NE 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 12252 NE 5th St have accessible units?
No, 12252 NE 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12252 NE 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12252 NE 5th St has units with dishwashers.

