12252 NE 5th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar internet access

Available 12/01/19 Gold Room in house with private bath and deck - Property Id: 169830



Hospitality is our business. Our place is perfect for business travelers, interns, contractors, traveling nurses and relocating professionals who want to have a quiet home where they can chose to live in community or pull back into quiet areas for solitude when needed.



Close to Overlake hospital, post office, public transport, parks and nightlife- walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores and coffee shops. Designated space in driveway for car, shared areas- kitchen, dining & outdoor areas with room for your marked food supplies.



The furnished Gold room has a private key for use during your stay. Private 18 x 24 ft deck with table. Bath and bedroom cleaned once a week and linens are changed out and beds made. In unit washer and dryer available by appointment. Laundry soap, toilet paper, paper towels, utilities and WIFI provided. Private bathroom with shower, king size bed, desk, dresser, closet and flat screen tv, blankets and Linens.

No Pets Allowed



