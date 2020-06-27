All apartments in Bellevue
12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204

12221 NE Bel Red Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12221 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Heart of Bellevue 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom condo! Water, Sewer & Garbage included in rent. Available NOW! - Welcome home to this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in a spectacular location within walking distance to shopping and restaurants! Midlakes Condominiums is close to the bus line, short distance to downtown Bellevue and Redmond area! A nice living room with a lovely fireplace on the cool days and enjoy deck on a nice days!! The kitchen has great counter space and stainless steel appliances, gorgeous tile work and more. Abundant closet space! Nestled in a serene, park like setting, this condo is a wonderful place to call home. Washer and Dryer in the condo unit. Garbage, Water and Sewer are included in the rent. Small storage area. A great abundant amount of light and 2 parking spaces! Available NOW! Call Dawnette 253-261-7154 or Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590--9591 to schedule the tour.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in. No pet property. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3368638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 have any available units?
12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 have?
Some of 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 currently offering any rent specials?
12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 pet-friendly?
No, 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 offer parking?
Yes, 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 offers parking.
Does 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 have a pool?
No, 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 does not have a pool.
Does 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 have accessible units?
No, 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 does not have accessible units.
Does 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204 does not have units with dishwashers.
