12221 NE Bel-Red Rd #D204

Heart of Bellevue 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom condo! Water, Sewer & Garbage included in rent. Available NOW! - Welcome home to this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in a spectacular location within walking distance to shopping and restaurants! Midlakes Condominiums is close to the bus line, short distance to downtown Bellevue and Redmond area! A nice living room with a lovely fireplace on the cool days and enjoy deck on a nice days!! The kitchen has great counter space and stainless steel appliances, gorgeous tile work and more. Abundant closet space! Nestled in a serene, park like setting, this condo is a wonderful place to call home. Washer and Dryer in the condo unit. Garbage, Water and Sewer are included in the rent. Small storage area. A great abundant amount of light and 2 parking spaces! Available NOW! Call Dawnette 253-261-7154 or Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590--9591 to schedule the tour.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in. No pet property. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing



