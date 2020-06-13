/
north bend
5 Apartments for rent in North Bend, WA📍
Arrive North Bend
1525 Rock Creek Ridge Blvd SW, North Bend, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,835
1621 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rock Creek Ridge Apartments in North Bend, Washington, offer pet-friendly units with luxury features like private entrances and garages. Each unit has views of Mount Si.
The Woodlands
34626 SE Swenson Dr, Snoqualmie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1487 sqft
Surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Snoqualmie Falls and Mount Si, The Woodlands offers more than just a collection of luxury townhomes, the two and three-bedroom residences create an inviting and serene community of designer-inspired townhomes
Echo Ridge Apartments
34907 SE Kinsey St, Snoqualmie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale, inviting community with plenty of green space, well-manicured lawns, and a fitness center. Pet-friendly for both dogs and cats. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and gourmet kitchens.
8422 375th Ave SE
8422 375th Avenue Southeast, King County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$9,999
3 sqft
Spacious Remodeled Home w/Mt Si Views! Main Floor features, Kitchen w/Bar, Living Room w/lot of windows, large deck & Fireplace, 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Formal Dining Room.
47230 Southeast 162nd Street
47230 Southeast 162nd Street, King County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2500 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent this beautiful riverfront home on an acre with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Traditional 2 story home with one bedroom on the main, also perfect for an office/den.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In North Bend, the median rent is $1,022 for a studio, $1,170 for a 1-bedroom, $1,457 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,116 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Bend, check out our monthly North Bend Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the North Bend area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
