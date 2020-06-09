All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 22 2019 at 7:06 AM

1219 147th Ave Se

1219 147th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1219 147th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly updated single family house in Bellevue, 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, big family rooms both upstairs and downstairs. large laundry room with sink & cabinet. Fully fenced flat backyard. Storage/workshops in the building. Nice and quiet neighborhood, with walking distance to Lake hills library and shopping center. Minutes to crossroad mall, freeways, downtown Bellevue. Close to Microsoft, T-Mobile, Bellevue University. Walking distance to bus line, minutes to Eastgate p&r.

Rental requirements: Minimum Credit Score 650. Two months deposit with $400 non refundable cleaning fee. Pets are allowed case by case with owner approval. Non refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

