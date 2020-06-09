1219 147th Ave Se

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Newly updated single family house in Bellevue, 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, big family rooms both upstairs and downstairs. large laundry room with sink & cabinet. Fully fenced flat backyard. Storage/workshops in the building. Nice and quiet neighborhood, with walking distance to Lake hills library and shopping center. Minutes to crossroad mall, freeways, downtown Bellevue. Close to Microsoft, T-Mobile, Bellevue University. Walking distance to bus line, minutes to Eastgate p&r.



Rental requirements: Minimum Credit Score 650. Two months deposit with $400 non refundable cleaning fee. Pets are allowed case by case with owner approval. Non refundable pet deposit.