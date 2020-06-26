12135 NE 28th Street

Amenities

Bellevue Home - Wow, this 1960's Bridle Trails home has unbelievable living space. Large living room and dining room with west facing windows let in tons of natural light. Large stone fireplace sets off the living room! Enjoy the wrap around deck overlooking the private back yard. A separate family room with a second fireplace is just off the galley kitchen. All stainless appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms on the main floor with two bathrooms. Downstairs is a huge family/bonus room with a classic wet bar and a third fireplace. 2 more large rooms can be used for bedrooms or office space. Additional storage downstairs as well + the 2 car garage off the circular driveway. Large mud room and half bath right off the laundry room. Yard service provided April - October. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.



To schedule a showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.



