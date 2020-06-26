All apartments in Bellevue
12135 NE 28th Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

12135 NE 28th Street

12135 Northeast 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12135 Northeast 28th Street, Bellevue, WA 98005
Bridle Trails

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Bellevue Home - Wow, this 1960's Bridle Trails home has unbelievable living space. Large living room and dining room with west facing windows let in tons of natural light. Large stone fireplace sets off the living room! Enjoy the wrap around deck overlooking the private back yard. A separate family room with a second fireplace is just off the galley kitchen. All stainless appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms on the main floor with two bathrooms. Downstairs is a huge family/bonus room with a classic wet bar and a third fireplace. 2 more large rooms can be used for bedrooms or office space. Additional storage downstairs as well + the 2 car garage off the circular driveway. Large mud room and half bath right off the laundry room. Yard service provided April - October. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.

To schedule a showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.

#avenueoneresidential #bellevuerental #bridletrailsrental #forleasebridletrailsbellevue

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2783839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12135 NE 28th Street have any available units?
12135 NE 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12135 NE 28th Street have?
Some of 12135 NE 28th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12135 NE 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12135 NE 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12135 NE 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12135 NE 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12135 NE 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12135 NE 28th Street offers parking.
Does 12135 NE 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12135 NE 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12135 NE 28th Street have a pool?
No, 12135 NE 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12135 NE 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 12135 NE 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12135 NE 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12135 NE 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
