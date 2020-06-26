Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11950 SE 4th Pl #402 Available 08/10/19 Bellevue Townhouse - Wilburton - Available August 10th! Welcome to this lovingly cared for townhome in Aspens brimming with natural light. The living room has a gas fireplace with sliding doors out to a large fenced patio. Well-designed kitchen with Corian counters, maple cabinetry, gas range/oven and cheery breakfast nook. Upstairs is a sizable master suite with wall to wall closet. A junior suite tucked on opposite side of unit with full bath. The washer/dryer are conveniently located on the second floor. One car garage. It's just a short walk to Bellevue Botanical Gardens and Wilburton Hill Park. Quick commute to Bellevue College, T-Mobile or Microsoft. Minutes to I405, I90 & Hwy 520. A cat or small dog is welcome with a $500 pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.



To view this property please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #bellevuerental #forleasebellevue #forleasemicrosoft



(RLNE4959968)