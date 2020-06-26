All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

11950 SE 4th Pl #402

11950 SE 4th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

11950 SE 4th Pl, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11950 SE 4th Pl #402 Available 08/10/19 Bellevue Townhouse - Wilburton - Available August 10th! Welcome to this lovingly cared for townhome in Aspens brimming with natural light. The living room has a gas fireplace with sliding doors out to a large fenced patio. Well-designed kitchen with Corian counters, maple cabinetry, gas range/oven and cheery breakfast nook. Upstairs is a sizable master suite with wall to wall closet. A junior suite tucked on opposite side of unit with full bath. The washer/dryer are conveniently located on the second floor. One car garage. It's just a short walk to Bellevue Botanical Gardens and Wilburton Hill Park. Quick commute to Bellevue College, T-Mobile or Microsoft. Minutes to I405, I90 & Hwy 520. A cat or small dog is welcome with a $500 pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.

To view this property please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #bellevuerental #forleasebellevue #forleasemicrosoft

(RLNE4959968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 have any available units?
11950 SE 4th Pl #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 have?
Some of 11950 SE 4th Pl #402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 currently offering any rent specials?
11950 SE 4th Pl #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 is pet friendly.
Does 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 offer parking?
Yes, 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 offers parking.
Does 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 have a pool?
No, 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 does not have a pool.
Does 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 have accessible units?
No, 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11950 SE 4th Pl #402 does not have units with dishwashers.
