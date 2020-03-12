118 107th Ave NE Apt B215

Amenities

granite counters parking gym internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Belle Arts - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is conveniently located near: City Center, Bellevue Mall, Expedia, Microsoft, Bellevue Transit Center, and Lincoln Square. The condo is bright and filled with natural light. Kitchen features granite countertops and SS appliances. Kitchen overlooks the open family room and dining area. Underground secure parking spot included ($75 and wait list for an additional spot). Bellevue school district. No pets and no smoking.



Six month lease. One year lease for $2,375. $100 utility fee covers water, gas, trash and parking. Tenant responsible for electric and internet/cable.



Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (equal to one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2919507)