Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 107th Ave NE Apt B215

118 107th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

118 107th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellevue

Amenities

Belle Arts - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is conveniently located near: City Center, Bellevue Mall, Expedia, Microsoft, Bellevue Transit Center, and Lincoln Square. The condo is bright and filled with natural light. Kitchen features granite countertops and SS appliances. Kitchen overlooks the open family room and dining area. Underground secure parking spot included ($75 and wait list for an additional spot). Bellevue school district. No pets and no smoking.

Six month lease. One year lease for $2,375. $100 utility fee covers water, gas, trash and parking. Tenant responsible for electric and internet/cable.

Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (equal to one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2919507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 have any available units?
118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 have?
Some of 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215's amenities include granite counters, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 currently offering any rent specials?
118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 pet-friendly?
No, 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 offer parking?
Yes, 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 offers parking.
Does 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 have a pool?
No, 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 does not have a pool.
Does 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 have accessible units?
No, 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 does not have accessible units.
Does 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 107th Ave NE Apt B215 does not have units with dishwashers.
