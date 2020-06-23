1121 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Home by Lake Sammamish - Bellevue - Beautiful 2 story home in a private neighborhood with a finished basement with Lake Sammamish and Cascade views. Custom design with 2 story entry and high ceilings. Gourmet island kitchen and nook. Luxury master suite with fireplace and walk in closet. Floor to ceiling windows throughout to let in natural light. Lower level hosts living room, bedroom, bath, and den. Forced air heating and central A/C. Bellevue SD - Bennett Elem, Highland Middle, Interlake High



First and security deposit of equal amount at move in. $40 application fee per person. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets conditional with $25 pet fee/mo. No smoking. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE5592522)