1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3

Amenities
Beautiful Townhome, Ideal Bellevue Location, This is for You! - *360 Tour Walk-Through* - https://view.ricohtours.com/93764cf7-6690-4c0b-af16-25e1b882e209/
The epitome of upscale, urban living in a peaceful park-like setting awaits. Soaring ceilings & walls of glass. Entertaining options abound. Casual & formal dining & living areas. Master suite w/ a huge walk-in & 5 piece spa bath. Outdoor living here rocks! Huge manicured croquet-perfect lawn, mature gardens & private patio. Includes 2-car attached parking! Easy walking distance to DT Bellevue.
One pet (under 35lbs) maximum allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#2095
(RLNE5693943)