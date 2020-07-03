All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3

1102 Bellevue Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Bellevue Way Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Beautiful Townhome, Ideal Bellevue Location, This is for You! - *360 Tour Walk-Through* - https://view.ricohtours.com/93764cf7-6690-4c0b-af16-25e1b882e209/

The epitome of upscale, urban living in a peaceful park-like setting awaits. Soaring ceilings & walls of glass. Entertaining options abound. Casual & formal dining & living areas. Master suite w/ a huge walk-in & 5 piece spa bath. Outdoor living here rocks! Huge manicured croquet-perfect lawn, mature gardens & private patio. Includes 2-car attached parking! Easy walking distance to DT Bellevue.

One pet (under 35lbs) maximum allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2095

(RLNE5693943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 have any available units?
1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 have?
Some of 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Bellevue Way SE Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

