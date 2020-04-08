All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408

11011 Northeast 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Downtown Bellvue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11011 Northeast 12th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Park Place Condominiums - Bellevue - Available January 1st - Start off the new year in this superbly located condo in downtown Bellevue. Right across the street from the Library, this 4th floor, 2 bed + den, 2 bath unit is a convenient walk to everything Bellevue has to offer. Shopping, Dining, Entertainment are just steps away.

The entry way and halls have beautiful hardwood floors. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. Sliding glass doors to a balcony provides lots of natural light as well as territorial views north. The kitchen as quartz counter tops, black appliances and great storage. The kitchen is open to the dining room so the chef in the family can be part of the action. A spacious den/home office is off the hallway with french doors. Two spacious bedrooms with walk in closet in the master. Full size washer/dryer in the unit plus an extra storage closet.
Two secured parking spaced + an extra locked storage unit. Sewer and Garbage are included in the rent. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. The HOA requires a $500 move in fee.

To arrange a private tour please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #parkplacebellevue #avenueoneresidential #forleasebellevue #forleasedowntownbellevue

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5407611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 have any available units?
11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 have?
Some of 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 currently offering any rent specials?
11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 pet-friendly?
No, 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 offer parking?
Yes, 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 offers parking.
Does 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 have a pool?
No, 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 does not have a pool.
Does 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 have accessible units?
No, 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 does not have accessible units.
Does 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle