11011 NE 12th Street Unit 408

Park Place Condominiums - Bellevue - Available January 1st - Start off the new year in this superbly located condo in downtown Bellevue. Right across the street from the Library, this 4th floor, 2 bed + den, 2 bath unit is a convenient walk to everything Bellevue has to offer. Shopping, Dining, Entertainment are just steps away.



The entry way and halls have beautiful hardwood floors. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. Sliding glass doors to a balcony provides lots of natural light as well as territorial views north. The kitchen as quartz counter tops, black appliances and great storage. The kitchen is open to the dining room so the chef in the family can be part of the action. A spacious den/home office is off the hallway with french doors. Two spacious bedrooms with walk in closet in the master. Full size washer/dryer in the unit plus an extra storage closet.

Two secured parking spaced + an extra locked storage unit. Sewer and Garbage are included in the rent. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. The HOA requires a $500 move in fee.



To arrange a private tour please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #parkplacebellevue #avenueoneresidential #forleasebellevue #forleasedowntownbellevue



