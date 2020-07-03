11004 NE 11th St #406

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Beautiful Downtown Bellevue - Bellevue City Living at its finest! This is a beautiful Building inside and out. Eye catching condo, boasts an open floor plan that opens to the South. Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, and luxurious tall vaulted 9.5 ft ceilings. Designer Cherry Cinnamon kitchen cabinets are sure to impress, while custom bathrooms with large stone tiles lend a spa-like feeling. For your comfort and convenience the home is equipped with an instant-on gas fireplace, and hot water heater.

This condo also has 2 private parking spaces in a secured underground garage! This one wont last, schedule a showing today!



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



One Time Move in Fee $375



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 6/19/2020



