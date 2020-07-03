All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

11004 NE 11th St #406

11004 Northeast 11th Street · (253) 214-7423
Location

11004 Northeast 11th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11004 NE 11th St #406 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Downtown Bellevue - Bellevue City Living at its finest! This is a beautiful Building inside and out. Eye catching condo, boasts an open floor plan that opens to the South. Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, and luxurious tall vaulted 9.5 ft ceilings. Designer Cherry Cinnamon kitchen cabinets are sure to impress, while custom bathrooms with large stone tiles lend a spa-like feeling. For your comfort and convenience the home is equipped with an instant-on gas fireplace, and hot water heater.
This condo also has 2 private parking spaces in a secured underground garage! This one wont last, schedule a showing today!

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

One Time Move in Fee $375

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 6/19/2020

#612

(RLNE3639543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11004 NE 11th St #406 have any available units?
11004 NE 11th St #406 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 11004 NE 11th St #406 have?
Some of 11004 NE 11th St #406's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11004 NE 11th St #406 currently offering any rent specials?
11004 NE 11th St #406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11004 NE 11th St #406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11004 NE 11th St #406 is pet friendly.
Does 11004 NE 11th St #406 offer parking?
Yes, 11004 NE 11th St #406 offers parking.
Does 11004 NE 11th St #406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11004 NE 11th St #406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11004 NE 11th St #406 have a pool?
No, 11004 NE 11th St #406 does not have a pool.
Does 11004 NE 11th St #406 have accessible units?
No, 11004 NE 11th St #406 does not have accessible units.
Does 11004 NE 11th St #406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11004 NE 11th St #406 has units with dishwashers.
