All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 10807 Ne 39th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
10807 Ne 39th Place
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

10807 Ne 39th Place

10807 Northeast 39th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northwest Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10807 Northeast 39th Place, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Get $1000 move-in discount if you submit an application and sign a lease before November 15th.

Take a closer look at this nifty, unfurnished, 5-bedrooms, 3.5-bathrooms, single-family home on the friendly Northwest Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington now!

This spacious 3,680-square-foot home also comes with a 2-car garage and street parking on a 1st come, 1st serve basis.

The interior is bright and airy with large windows with blinds; big sliding glass door; and recessed/track/lightings. The nice kitchen is already equipped with ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, cooktop, microwave, oven, and dishwasher which are all included in the rent; fine cabinetry with plenty of storage space; kitchen island. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, perfect for a stress-free and restful sleep. The bedrooms also have built-in closets. It nice and tidy bathrooms are furnished with dual-sink vanity and bathtub.

Nearby Schools:
Lake Washington High School - 1.92 miles, 10/10
Northstar Middle School - 0.58 miles, 9/10
Clyde Hill Elementary Schoo - 1.33 miles, 9/10
Cherry Crest Elementary School - 1.07 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
255 - 0.1 mile
235 - 0.2 mile
986 - 0.2 mile
234 - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5035072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10807 Ne 39th Place have any available units?
10807 Ne 39th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10807 Ne 39th Place have?
Some of 10807 Ne 39th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10807 Ne 39th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10807 Ne 39th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10807 Ne 39th Place pet-friendly?
No, 10807 Ne 39th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 10807 Ne 39th Place offer parking?
Yes, 10807 Ne 39th Place offers parking.
Does 10807 Ne 39th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10807 Ne 39th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10807 Ne 39th Place have a pool?
No, 10807 Ne 39th Place does not have a pool.
Does 10807 Ne 39th Place have accessible units?
No, 10807 Ne 39th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10807 Ne 39th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10807 Ne 39th Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle