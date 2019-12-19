10807 Ne 39th Place

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage microwave bathtub internet access

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Get $1000 move-in discount if you submit an application and sign a lease before November 15th.



Take a closer look at this nifty, unfurnished, 5-bedrooms, 3.5-bathrooms, single-family home on the friendly Northwest Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington now!



This spacious 3,680-square-foot home also comes with a 2-car garage and street parking on a 1st come, 1st serve basis.



The interior is bright and airy with large windows with blinds; big sliding glass door; and recessed/track/lightings. The nice kitchen is already equipped with ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, cooktop, microwave, oven, and dishwasher which are all included in the rent; fine cabinetry with plenty of storage space; kitchen island. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, perfect for a stress-free and restful sleep. The bedrooms also have built-in closets. It nice and tidy bathrooms are furnished with dual-sink vanity and bathtub.



Nearby Schools:

Lake Washington High School - 1.92 miles, 10/10

Northstar Middle School - 0.58 miles, 9/10

Clyde Hill Elementary Schoo - 1.33 miles, 9/10

Cherry Crest Elementary School - 1.07 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

255 - 0.1 mile

235 - 0.2 mile

986 - 0.2 mile

234 - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5035072)