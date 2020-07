Amenities

Welcome home to a light-filled 1 bedroom condo within steps to all that Main Street has to offer. This home includes water, sewer and garbage utilities along with 1 assigned parking and storage. The condo has updated hardwoods throughout living and kitchen area. Kitchen includes Stainless steel appliances, gas range and plenty of cabinet space. Living room windows are east facing and the fireplace is gas. Terms: 12 month lease term minimum. Sorry NO pets and no smoking in condo. Please allow 24 hour notice for showings. First full months rent, security deposit ( 1 months rent) and HOA fee due prior to move-in. Proof of renters insurance is also required. Applications online at SeattleRentalGroup.com/application



