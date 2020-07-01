10000 Main Street Unit #1-309

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

$1200 move-in discount if a lease is signed on or before November 15, 2019.



Cozy, 1 bed, 1-bath condo in a dynamic neighborhood in West Bellevue.



The lovely semi-furnished interior features hardwood floors, a comfy couch with a coffee table, a TV, a hall table, bar stools, and a fireplace. The stylish kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, ample storage in the fine cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven, stovetop, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. A walk-in shower, full cabinet with a vanity and mirror, fresh linen towels, as well as a functional toilet are offered in the bathroom. Built-in closet and a comfy bed, which the owner has included, fill the bedroom - making it a great place to unwind and relax. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and gas heating are installed.



The exterior features a balcony with a great view of the neighborhood. A secured garage with private storage is available with an extra $100 if the tenant will use it for parking. Pets under 20 lbs are welcome with a $350 pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are electricity, cable, and internet. HOA includes water, sewage, and trash utilities.



The propertys Walkscore is 86/100. This is a Very Walkable location and errands do not require a car for most trips.



Nearby Parks: Wildwood Park, Downtown Park, Meydenbauer Park, and Goddard Park.



Nearby Schools:

Bellevue High School - 0.56 mile, 8/10

Chinook Middle School - 1.26 miles, 6/10

Medina Elementary School - 1.31 miles, 9/10

Clyde Hill Elementary School - 1.45 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

550 - 0.2 mile

556 - 0.2 mile

249 - 0.2 mile

241 - 0.5 mile



(RLNE5296028)