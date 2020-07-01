All apartments in Bellevue
10000 Main Street Unit #1-309

10000 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

10000 Main Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
$1200 move-in discount if a lease is signed on or before November 15, 2019.

Cozy, 1 bed, 1-bath condo in a dynamic neighborhood in West Bellevue.

The lovely semi-furnished interior features hardwood floors, a comfy couch with a coffee table, a TV, a hall table, bar stools, and a fireplace. The stylish kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, ample storage in the fine cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven, stovetop, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. A walk-in shower, full cabinet with a vanity and mirror, fresh linen towels, as well as a functional toilet are offered in the bathroom. Built-in closet and a comfy bed, which the owner has included, fill the bedroom - making it a great place to unwind and relax. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and gas heating are installed.

The exterior features a balcony with a great view of the neighborhood. A secured garage with private storage is available with an extra $100 if the tenant will use it for parking. Pets under 20 lbs are welcome with a $350 pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are electricity, cable, and internet. HOA includes water, sewage, and trash utilities.

The propertys Walkscore is 86/100. This is a Very Walkable location and errands do not require a car for most trips.

Nearby Parks: Wildwood Park, Downtown Park, Meydenbauer Park, and Goddard Park.

Nearby Schools:
Bellevue High School - 0.56 mile, 8/10
Chinook Middle School - 1.26 miles, 6/10
Medina Elementary School - 1.31 miles, 9/10
Clyde Hill Elementary School - 1.45 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
550 - 0.2 mile
556 - 0.2 mile
249 - 0.2 mile
241 - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5296028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 have any available units?
10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 have?
Some of 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 is pet friendly.
Does 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 offer parking?
Yes, 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 offers parking.
Does 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 have a pool?
No, 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 does not have a pool.
Does 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 have accessible units?
No, 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 Main Street Unit #1-309 has units with dishwashers.

