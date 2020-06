Amenities

cats allowed parking key fob access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking key fob access

Two bedroom, one bath Fan apartment for rent. Conveniently located to all things Richmond, this property is located within walking distance to the Museum District, Carytown, and Robinson & Main Street. The property is safe with keyless front and back entry and has off street parking. Water and heat and city services (read garbage pickup) are included in the rent.