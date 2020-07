Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance internet access online portal package receiving

Take A Virtual Tour Today!



Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Our modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes have chic details that residents desire: generous open floor plans, private patios or balconies, gourmet kitchen details, lavish vinyl wood plank flooring, and more.



Want to live where everything you need is right at your fingertips? Call today to schedule a tour.