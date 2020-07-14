All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Deco at CNB

219 E Broad St · (216) 868-7091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219
City Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0410 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 526 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1204 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 379 sqft

Unit 0432 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,083

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 452 sqft

Unit 0702 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,093

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 452 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0317 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,797

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deco at CNB.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
game room
internet access
pool table
valet service
Take a Virtual Tour Now!

One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB. We’ve combined art-deco brilliance with 21st century luxury to provide you with the best in downtown living.

Delight in spectacular panoramic city and river views through expansive windows from daybreak to sunset. Lavish custom kitchen features include quartz countertops with stainless steel backsplash, travertine-style flooring, cabinetry with glass fronts and each apartment has its own washer and dryer.

Deco at CNB is in the Arts &Cultural District, one of Richmond’s most walkable and vibrant neighborhoods, where you will find yourself within steps of many nationally recognized restaurants, galleries, and the city’s most significant entertainment venues.

Call today for your tour of Deco at CNB in Richmond, VA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10,11,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: 200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for 1, $400 for 2
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Large parking garage $55/mo per spot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deco at CNB have any available units?
Deco at CNB has 16 units available starting at $1,063 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Deco at CNB have?
Some of Deco at CNB's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deco at CNB currently offering any rent specials?
Deco at CNB is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deco at CNB pet-friendly?
Yes, Deco at CNB is pet friendly.
Does Deco at CNB offer parking?
Yes, Deco at CNB offers parking.
Does Deco at CNB have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deco at CNB offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deco at CNB have a pool?
No, Deco at CNB does not have a pool.
Does Deco at CNB have accessible units?
No, Deco at CNB does not have accessible units.
Does Deco at CNB have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deco at CNB has units with dishwashers.
