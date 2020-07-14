Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly game room internet access pool table valet service

One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB. We’ve combined art-deco brilliance with 21st century luxury to provide you with the best in downtown living.



Delight in spectacular panoramic city and river views through expansive windows from daybreak to sunset. Lavish custom kitchen features include quartz countertops with stainless steel backsplash, travertine-style flooring, cabinetry with glass fronts and each apartment has its own washer and dryer.



Deco at CNB is in the Arts &Cultural District, one of Richmond’s most walkable and vibrant neighborhoods, where you will find yourself within steps of many nationally recognized restaurants, galleries, and the city’s most significant entertainment venues.



