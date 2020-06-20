Light and bright 1 bedroom in convenient Reston location! Move-in ready. Renovated bathroom w/ new tile and granite top vanity. Kitchen features updated appliances. Gas cooking/Gas heat (included in rent) Washer/Dryer in unit. Patio overlooking common area. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES! Tenant pays for cable and internet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE have any available units?
1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE have?
Some of 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.