Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:52 PM

1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE

1408 Northgate Square · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Northgate Square, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Light and bright 1 bedroom in convenient Reston location! Move-in ready. Renovated bathroom w/ new tile and granite top vanity. Kitchen features updated appliances. Gas cooking/Gas heat (included in rent) Washer/Dryer in unit. Patio overlooking common area. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES! Tenant pays for cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE have any available units?
1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE have?
Some of 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
