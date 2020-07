Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool internet access valet service dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard hot tub online portal package receiving

All the beauty of a wooded setting with all the convenience of the Reston Town Center. Introducing St. Johns Wood, a luxury apartment community located in the prestigious North Point area of Reston. Located in a secluded setting next to a 54-acre park, across from the North Point Village Center, and only three minutes from Reston Town Center, St. Johns Wood is one of Reston's finest rental communities. I-495, the Dulles Toll Road, I-66, Rt. 7 and I-95 are just minutes away. For longer journeys, Dulles International Airport is only a few minutes away, with flights to almost every spot in the world.