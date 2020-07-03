All apartments in Reston
Reston, VA
1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT

1234 Weatherstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Weatherstone Court, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to sought after Weatherstone community! Exceptional 3 level town house with spacious and light-filled living areas. Expansive windows and French doors. BRIGHT gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar great for family gatherings and entertaining. TWO wood burning fireplaces on main level and basement. Open master bedroom, with walk-in closet., Large master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Second and third bedrooms have plenty of room and great closets. LARGE deck for entertaining and to enjoy nature views. Garage has a large work area with option to connect to your music choices. The community offers tot-lot, walking paths, and beautiful Bright pond. The home is tucked away, yet CLOSE to ALL the Reston amenities. Nearby, N. Point shopping, TraderJoes, parks, pools, tennis courts, walking and bike trails, Silver Line Metro and Dulles airport. This could be your perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT have any available units?
1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT have?
Some of 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT offers parking.
Does 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT has a pool.
Does 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

