1234 WEATHERSTONE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome to sought after Weatherstone community! Exceptional 3 level town house with spacious and light-filled living areas. Expansive windows and French doors. BRIGHT gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar great for family gatherings and entertaining. TWO wood burning fireplaces on main level and basement. Open master bedroom, with walk-in closet., Large master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Second and third bedrooms have plenty of room and great closets. LARGE deck for entertaining and to enjoy nature views. Garage has a large work area with option to connect to your music choices. The community offers tot-lot, walking paths, and beautiful Bright pond. The home is tucked away, yet CLOSE to ALL the Reston amenities. Nearby, N. Point shopping, TraderJoes, parks, pools, tennis courts, walking and bike trails, Silver Line Metro and Dulles airport. This could be your perfect place to call home!