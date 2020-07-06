All apartments in Reston
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE

1129 Round Pebble Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1129 Round Pebble Lane, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Amazing home with tons upgrades! Over 7000 sqft on .47 acre lot in north Reston. This home features 6 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, 9' ceilings, gourmet kitchen with large Island, beautiful foyer w/round stair case & marble tiles, large family room, sunroom, dual staircases, main level study, hardwood floors on main level, 3 car garages, remodeled bathrooms, large master bedroom with sitting area, enjoy the fully finished walkout lower level with, gym, bedroom suite and large family room. Close to sliver line metro station and Reston Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE have any available units?
1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE have?
Some of 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE offers parking.
Does 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE have a pool?
No, 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE has units with dishwashers.

