1129 ROUND PEBBLE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Amazing home with tons upgrades! Over 7000 sqft on .47 acre lot in north Reston. This home features 6 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, 9' ceilings, gourmet kitchen with large Island, beautiful foyer w/round stair case & marble tiles, large family room, sunroom, dual staircases, main level study, hardwood floors on main level, 3 car garages, remodeled bathrooms, large master bedroom with sitting area, enjoy the fully finished walkout lower level with, gym, bedroom suite and large family room. Close to sliver line metro station and Reston Town Center.