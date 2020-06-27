All apartments in McLean
6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE
6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE

6826 Georgetown Pike · No Longer Available
Location

6826 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
beautiful 1.5-acre front and back yard maintained by the owner. great school zone. open floor plan.hardwood floor. move-in ready. (part of the basement will be used by the owner, please check this matter with your real estate agent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE have any available units?
6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE have?
Some of 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE offers parking.
Does 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE have a pool?
No, 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE have accessible units?
No, 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
