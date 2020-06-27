beautiful 1.5-acre front and back yard maintained by the owner. great school zone. open floor plan.hardwood floor. move-in ready. (part of the basement will be used by the owner, please check this matter with your real estate agent)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE have any available units?
6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE have?
Some of 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
6826 GEORGETOWN PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.