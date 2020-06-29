6220 MORI STREET

Amenities

**Brick 2 level home in McLean HS pyramid**4 BR/2BA with over-sized attached 1 car garage set on nearly 1/4 acres in conveniently located Potomac Hills*Main level includes living room & family room w/2-sided gas fireplace; Separate dining room which leads to wonderful rear deck overlooking backyard; Hardwood floors on main level; LL recreation room w/fireplace, den area, 2 BR/1BA + storage! $150.00 application fee (refundable if not accepted) and $60.00 per individual/married couple for credit check.