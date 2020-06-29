All apartments in McLean
6220 MORI STREET
6220 MORI STREET

6220 Mori Street · No Longer Available
Location

6220 Mori Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
**Brick 2 level home in McLean HS pyramid**4 BR/2BA with over-sized attached 1 car garage set on nearly 1/4 acres in conveniently located Potomac Hills*Main level includes living room & family room w/2-sided gas fireplace; Separate dining room which leads to wonderful rear deck overlooking backyard; Hardwood floors on main level; LL recreation room w/fireplace, den area, 2 BR/1BA + storage! $150.00 application fee (refundable if not accepted) and $60.00 per individual/married couple for credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

