1249 KENSINGTON RD
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

1249 KENSINGTON RD

1249 Kensington Road · No Longer Available
1249 Kensington Road, McLean, VA 22101

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
clubhouse
parking
garage
This well maintained & Charming Cape Cod is centrally located & within walking distance of shops, restaurants, Mclean Central park, Mclean Community Center & Mclean Library. Amenities include 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, wood burning fireplace, fenced Rear yard & an over-sized detached garage w/extra space for storage. Easy access to Silver Line, Tyson's Corner, Dulles Access & 495. Minutes to DC! Langley HS Pyramid***Owner's will provide lawn service for an additional monthly fee.Application fee is $55.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 1249 KENSINGTON RD have any available units?
1249 KENSINGTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1249 KENSINGTON RD have?
Some of 1249 KENSINGTON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 KENSINGTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
1249 KENSINGTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 KENSINGTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 1249 KENSINGTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1249 KENSINGTON RD offer parking?
Yes, 1249 KENSINGTON RD offers parking.
Does 1249 KENSINGTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 KENSINGTON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 KENSINGTON RD have a pool?
No, 1249 KENSINGTON RD does not have a pool.
Does 1249 KENSINGTON RD have accessible units?
No, 1249 KENSINGTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 KENSINGTON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 KENSINGTON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 KENSINGTON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1249 KENSINGTON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
