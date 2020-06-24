1249 KENSINGTON RD

Amenities

This well maintained & Charming Cape Cod is centrally located & within walking distance of shops, restaurants, Mclean Central park, Mclean Community Center & Mclean Library. Amenities include 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, wood burning fireplace, fenced Rear yard & an over-sized detached garage w/extra space for storage. Easy access to Silver Line, Tyson's Corner, Dulles Access & 495. Minutes to DC! Langley HS Pyramid***Owner's will provide lawn service for an additional monthly fee.Application fee is $55.