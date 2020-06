Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Updates throughout. 4BR and 3 BA. Super convenient location in Langley pyramid. Remodeled kitchen with Monogram cooktop. Resort-like setting backyard with remodeled swimming pool with chlorine free salt water. Walk-in closet and instant hot water in MBR/MBA. Sun-filled LR, DR and Library overlooking backyard. House is vacant, and ready to move in. Thank you.