Centreville, VA
14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:38 AM

14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE

14005 Franklin Fox Drive
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

14005 Franklin Fox Drive, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely, updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome has New floors, new kitchen cabinets, a nice fenced in yard, and new paint. Parking space #s are 332 and 333. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE have any available units?
14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14005 FRANKLIN FOX DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

