Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

620 N Nelson St

620 North Nelson Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 North Nelson Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Ashton Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Handsome 3 Bed/2 Bath Attached Row House, Easy Walk to VA Square Metro - Fantastic location for this spacious three level, two full bath, three bedroom attached row-home. Easy walk to two metro stations - VA Square and Ballston. This home has plenty of space and light with beautiful landscaping including a large front porch for relaxing and entertaining. Home includes an updated kitchen, washer/dryer and a spacious and useful finished basement with plenty of storage. The living room includes a cozy gas-fireplace. The entire home has been freshly painted and is in great shape. Easy street parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 N Nelson St have any available units?
620 N Nelson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 N Nelson St have?
Some of 620 N Nelson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 N Nelson St currently offering any rent specials?
620 N Nelson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 N Nelson St pet-friendly?
No, 620 N Nelson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 620 N Nelson St offer parking?
No, 620 N Nelson St does not offer parking.
Does 620 N Nelson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 N Nelson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 N Nelson St have a pool?
No, 620 N Nelson St does not have a pool.
Does 620 N Nelson St have accessible units?
No, 620 N Nelson St does not have accessible units.
Does 620 N Nelson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 N Nelson St does not have units with dishwashers.

