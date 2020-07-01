620 N Nelson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Handsome 3 Bed/2 Bath Attached Row House, Easy Walk to VA Square Metro - Fantastic location for this spacious three level, two full bath, three bedroom attached row-home. Easy walk to two metro stations - VA Square and Ballston. This home has plenty of space and light with beautiful landscaping including a large front porch for relaxing and entertaining. Home includes an updated kitchen, washer/dryer and a spacious and useful finished basement with plenty of storage. The living room includes a cozy gas-fireplace. The entire home has been freshly painted and is in great shape. Easy street parking.



No Pets Allowed



