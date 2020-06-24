Rent Calculator
5318 8TH ROAD S
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM
5318 8TH ROAD S
5318 8th Road South
·
Location
5318 8th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
All utilities aincluded in the rent! Upgraded 2 bedroom with two parking spaces. Walk to shopping & restaurants. Close to Pentagon, DC and Ballston Metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5318 8TH ROAD S have any available units?
5318 8TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 5318 8TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
5318 8TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 8TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
No, 5318 8TH ROAD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5318 8TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 5318 8TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 5318 8TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5318 8TH ROAD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 8TH ROAD S have a pool?
No, 5318 8TH ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 5318 8TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 5318 8TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 8TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5318 8TH ROAD S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5318 8TH ROAD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5318 8TH ROAD S does not have units with air conditioning.
