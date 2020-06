Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2BR Condo in Arlington - Bright 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in this lovely garden style building. New carpet and fresh paint to be done before tenant moves in.** Rent includes Gas, Water, Trash Pick up **, Laundry room inside building, private setting w/easy access to bike trails, public transportation and major roads. 2 parking permits included. Available NOW!!. Please call Property Specialists for a viewing 703-525-7010. Minutes away from DC and 395.



(RLNE4881588)