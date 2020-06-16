4622 15th St. N

Amenities

Gleaming hardwood floors bathed in natural light from energy efficient windows welcome you to this Craftsman Style home in Arlington. Boasting 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms spread out over 3500 square feet, there is room for everyone in this immaculate home. Built in 2009, this home has a large finished basement, two storage rooms, dedicated office, built-in shelving, and walk-in closets. Although there is plenty of parking with a 1 car garage and ample driveway, you have easy access to Balston metro, which is less than 1 mile away. Spend time in the idyllic backyard setting without having to lift a finger to maintain the landscaping as it is included in the rent! Pets case by case with pet rent.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



