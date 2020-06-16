All apartments in Arlington
4622 15th St. N
4622 15th St. N

4622 15th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4622 15th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Waycroft - Woodlawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gleaming hardwood floors bathed in natural light from energy efficient windows welcome you to this Craftsman Style home in Arlington. Boasting 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms spread out over 3500 square feet, there is room for everyone in this immaculate home. Built in 2009, this home has a large finished basement, two storage rooms, dedicated office, built-in shelving, and walk-in closets. Although there is plenty of parking with a 1 car garage and ample driveway, you have easy access to Balston metro, which is less than 1 mile away. Spend time in the idyllic backyard setting without having to lift a finger to maintain the landscaping as it is included in the rent! Pets case by case with pet rent.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Karen Fifield 202 766 9246
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

