Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Fabulous unit located just blocks from TWO Metros & fun! This tastefully decorated condo boasts custom paint, beautiful hardwood floors! Corian counters tops! Accent lighting and of course washer and dryer in the unit! Also included is 1 parking space in underground secure parking garage along with an assigned storage unit and secured bike parking are also included! Huge exercise room right downstairs and wonderful grill out in the lush green space or walk across the street to have a dip in the pool!