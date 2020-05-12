3553 S STAFFORD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Classic Colonial Brick Townhouse with warmth & charm. The spacious living room with Hardwood Floors opens to a light-filled dining room. The kitchen features recessed lights, built-in microwave, custom shelves & a pass-through to the dining room. The master bedroom offers ample storage with 2 closets including an extended step-in closet. Updated Bathrooms. Lower level recreation room plus "bonus" room & full bath. The fully fenced back yard with patio is perfect for entertaining. All this plus generous community amenities & great location!