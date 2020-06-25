323 South Veitch Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 BR/BA Apartment - Spacious, Sunny, Great Location - $1425 (Arlington)



This 1 BR/BA apartment is in a great location in Arlington, VA. It is only minutes from Pentagon City, Crystal City, Rosslyn, Courthouse, Clarendon, Ballston, Shirlington, Alexandria, Georgetown, and Downtown DC. Easy access to I-395, I-66, Route 50, Route 1, and the GW Parkway makes it easy to commute to other areas. Walk to the shops, bars, restaurants, and grocery stores along Columbia Pike and Penrose Square - only two-and-a-half blocks away!



The apartment comes with one guaranteed parking space, and there is also plenty of on-street parking. There is a bus stop at the end of the street with quick shuttles to DC and the Clarendon and Pentagon Metro stops. Several parks and trails are nearby. A 24-hour gym is two blocks away. The neighborhood and building are very safe, and the other tenants are very respectful.

Small Pets are welcome.

Monthly rent is $1,425, with a security deposit required. The apartment will be available by April.



For more info or to schedule a visit please call 571 7307597 or email vmas323@ yahoo.com



Thanks



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/29569



(RLNE4790498)