Arlington, VA
323 South Veitch Street
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

323 South Veitch Street

Location

323 South Veitch Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 BR/BA Apartment - Spacious, Sunny, Great Location - $1425 (Arlington)

This 1 BR/BA apartment is in a great location in Arlington, VA. It is only minutes from Pentagon City, Crystal City, Rosslyn, Courthouse, Clarendon, Ballston, Shirlington, Alexandria, Georgetown, and Downtown DC. Easy access to I-395, I-66, Route 50, Route 1, and the GW Parkway makes it easy to commute to other areas. Walk to the shops, bars, restaurants, and grocery stores along Columbia Pike and Penrose Square - only two-and-a-half blocks away!

The apartment comes with one guaranteed parking space, and there is also plenty of on-street parking. There is a bus stop at the end of the street with quick shuttles to DC and the Clarendon and Pentagon Metro stops. Several parks and trails are nearby. A 24-hour gym is two blocks away. The neighborhood and building are very safe, and the other tenants are very respectful.
Small Pets are welcome.
Monthly rent is $1,425, with a security deposit required. The apartment will be available by April.

For more info or to schedule a visit please call 571 7307597 or email vmas323@ yahoo.com

Thanks

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/29569

(RLNE4790498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

