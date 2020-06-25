2969 22ND STREET SOUTH

Amenities

Spacious 4BR Custom Home in Arlington*Backs to Army-Navy Country Club golf course! - Backs to golf-course! BIG, Modern, 2-car garage*MANY custom features*Cherry cabinets, Granite counters, upgraded appliances*Master Suite REMODEL w/2 walk-in closets, sitting room & FirePlace, Soaking tub, steam shower & double vanities! HDWD floors main LVL*Fam Rm w/2nd FP*Surround sound in Media Rm*Sprinkler System w/nice landscaping! Big Trex Deck! Backs to Army-Navy Country Club golf course!! Lawncare Included in rent! Available 7.3.19



