2969 22ND STREET SOUTH
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

2969 22ND STREET SOUTH

2969 22nd St S · No Longer Available
Location

2969 22nd St S, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4BR Custom Home in Arlington*Backs to Army-Navy Country Club golf course! - Backs to golf-course! BIG, Modern, 2-car garage*MANY custom features*Cherry cabinets, Granite counters, upgraded appliances*Master Suite REMODEL w/2 walk-in closets, sitting room & FirePlace, Soaking tub, steam shower & double vanities! HDWD floors main LVL*Fam Rm w/2nd FP*Surround sound in Media Rm*Sprinkler System w/nice landscaping! Big Trex Deck! Backs to Army-Navy Country Club golf course!! Lawncare Included in rent! Available 7.3.19

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Lindsay Curtis for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*LCurtis@ChambersTheory.com or call 571.306.3679

(RLNE4862208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH have any available units?
2969 22ND STREET SOUTH doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH have?
Some of 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH currently offering any rent specials?
2969 22ND STREET SOUTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH pet-friendly?
Yes, 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH is pet friendly.
Does 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH offer parking?
Yes, 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH offers parking.
Does 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH have a pool?
No, 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH does not have a pool.
Does 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH have accessible units?
No, 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH does not have accessible units.
Does 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 2969 22ND STREET SOUTH does not have units with dishwashers.
