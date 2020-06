Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Turn Key unit, street level 3BR 2BA two level condo with reserve parking paid by Tenant in move in fee. H/W on both levels and berber carpet in 2BRs. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter, lots of cabinet space, recent SS appliances, recessed lights, balcony with wooded view, good storage, full size washer/dryer. Near shops, movie theatre, restaurants, Interstate and more. Recently remodeled. No pets, non smoker. MOTIVATED OWNER