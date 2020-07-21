All apartments in Arlington
2813 S WOODROW STREET
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:09 PM

2813 S WOODROW STREET

2813 South Woodrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

2813 South Woodrow Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Just off route 7 near Fairlington Village. Located near the future Amazon complex, major commuter routes, the metro, shopping & entertainment and local parks. Condo features a lovely patio, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace with new mantle and surround in 2016, new flooring in the main living area in 2016, new washer & dryer in 2017 and more. A hidden gem nestled into one of Arlington's quietest neighborhoods. Nearby wooded paths are perfect for walks, runs, and bicycling. Parking is ample in the private lot that is very secure, and the quaint community pool is open all summer long!Conveniently located off I-395. The home is located on a cul-de-sac near the Fairlington Village neighborhood in South Arlington.Ten-minute walk to downtown Shirlington, which is pet-friendly and filled with unique restaurants, shops, and a newly renovated movie theater. 2.5 miles from Amazon HQ23 miles from DCA Airport 3 miles from Pentagon 2 miles from Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 S WOODROW STREET have any available units?
2813 S WOODROW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 S WOODROW STREET have?
Some of 2813 S WOODROW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 S WOODROW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2813 S WOODROW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 S WOODROW STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 S WOODROW STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2813 S WOODROW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2813 S WOODROW STREET offers parking.
Does 2813 S WOODROW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2813 S WOODROW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 S WOODROW STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2813 S WOODROW STREET has a pool.
Does 2813 S WOODROW STREET have accessible units?
No, 2813 S WOODROW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 S WOODROW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 S WOODROW STREET has units with dishwashers.
