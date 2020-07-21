2813 S WOODROW STREET

Amenities

Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Just off route 7 near Fairlington Village. Located near the future Amazon complex, major commuter routes, the metro, shopping & entertainment and local parks. Condo features a lovely patio, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace with new mantle and surround in 2016, new flooring in the main living area in 2016, new washer & dryer in 2017 and more. A hidden gem nestled into one of Arlington's quietest neighborhoods. Nearby wooded paths are perfect for walks, runs, and bicycling. Parking is ample in the private lot that is very secure, and the quaint community pool is open all summer long!Conveniently located off I-395. The home is located on a cul-de-sac near the Fairlington Village neighborhood in South Arlington.Ten-minute walk to downtown Shirlington, which is pet-friendly and filled with unique restaurants, shops, and a newly renovated movie theater. 2.5 miles from Amazon HQ23 miles from DCA Airport 3 miles from Pentagon 2 miles from Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.