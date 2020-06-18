All apartments in Arlington
2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM

2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST

2609 North Nottingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

2609 North Nottingham Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Leeway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath brick rambler in the coveted Williamsburg neighborhood of North Arlington! Home features a large, fully upgraded eat in kitchen with huge windows and fantastic light. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Upgraded upper and lower level full baths. Lower level offers a massive family room, plus spacious storage room. Enjoy fun summer barbeques on the lovely back deck, and fun games in the fully fenced, flat rear yard. This home feeds into top rated school cluster of Nottingham ES, Williamsburg MS and Yorktown HS! One mile to East Falls Church metro station. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Multiple year lease will also be considered. Available after July 20th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST have any available units?
2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST have?
Some of 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST is pet friendly.
Does 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST offer parking?
Yes, 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST offers parking.
Does 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST have a pool?
No, 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST have accessible units?
No, 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST has units with dishwashers.
