2609 N NOTTINGHAM ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath brick rambler in the coveted Williamsburg neighborhood of North Arlington! Home features a large, fully upgraded eat in kitchen with huge windows and fantastic light. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Upgraded upper and lower level full baths. Lower level offers a massive family room, plus spacious storage room. Enjoy fun summer barbeques on the lovely back deck, and fun games in the fully fenced, flat rear yard. This home feeds into top rated school cluster of Nottingham ES, Williamsburg MS and Yorktown HS! One mile to East Falls Church metro station. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Multiple year lease will also be considered. Available after July 20th.