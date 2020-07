Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access lobby internet cafe elevator game room on-site laundry parking pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bike storage trash valet

Welcome to The Mark, Alexandria’s premier apartment community. With incredible new renovations that are sure to impress, you’ll find classic and modern studio, one- and two- and three-bedroom layouts to meet your needs. Spacious residences with ample storage are flooded with natural light. Beyond your door, an unmatched collection of brand-new amenities have just been completed, including an expansive pool terrace, a grilling patio, a high-tech laundry lounge with Wi-Fi status updates, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with private studio. Step outside to find a wide variety of local shopping and transportation options at your fingertips, including Dash Bus stops, Van Dorn Metro Station, I-395 and I-495.